Milbrandt Masterful In 4-0 Wahoos Win

The Blue Wahoos didn’t have a big night at the plate.

But on this night, they didn’t need one.

Taking advantage of errant pitching, the Blue Wahoos scored all four runs without a run-scoring hit and cruised their way to a 4-0 victory against the Columbus Clingstones to begin their final series of the season Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos got a run in the second inning off a wild pitch, then loaded the bases in the fourth inning and scored three runs with on a bases-loaded walk and pair of wild pitches from Columbus starter Drue Hackenberg.

That was the ballgame.

Blue Wahoos starter Karson Milbrandt, making his second start since joining the team from the High-A level Beloit Sky Carp, was outstanding. He worked six innings, gave up just three hits, no walks and recorded six strikeouts to earn his first Double-A win.

The win pushed the Blue Wahoos (66-67 overall, 32-32 second half) closer to a winning second half and season record, which would be the goal now that the team has been eliminated from post-season.

Milbrandt, 21, set a tone, throwing 60 strikes on 89 pitches and showing the depth and quality of pitching within the Miami Marlins minor league system. He’s rated as Miami’s No. 17 prospect overall in the latest MLB Pipeline rankings.

It became another rough outing for Hackenberg (2-7, 7.01 ERA), who entered the year ranked No. 12 in the Atlanta Braves system. He was the Braves’ second-round pick in 2023 out of Virginia Tech.

In the second inning, the Blue Wahoos Payton Green drew a one-out walk. He then stole second and scored when Hackenberg threw a wild pitch that caromed toward the Blue Wahoos dugout, allowing Green to score.

There was one out in the fourth inning when Hackenberg walked Colby Shade with the bases loaded, scoring Tony Bullard who had singled. With two out, Hackenberg uncorked two more wild pitches that scored Green and Gage Miller for the 4-0 lead and ended Hackenberg’s outing.

Three relievers, newcomers Chase Centala and Jack Sellinger along with Jesse Bergin, all delivered shutout innings to follow Milbrandt and end the game in 2 hours, 19 minutes.

GAME NOTABLES

— Earlier Tuesday, six Blue Wahoos players, Dub Gleed, Gage Miller, Emaarion Boyd, Colby Martin, Jack Sellinger and Connor Caskenette, joined in the morning with group sales executives Jessica Voigt, Jada Washington and Hannah Moret in traveling to the Feeding the Gulf Coast warehouse location in East Milton.

The group spent 90 minutes packing food gift boxes for elderly residents in the area. All of this prior to Tuesday night’s game. This has been a recent annual project for the Blue Wahoos to aid volunteer efforts organized by Feeding the Gulf Coast.

— Before the game, the Blue Wahoos announced several roster moves. Top relievers Josh Ekness and Nigel Belgrave were elevated to Triple-A Jacksonville. Righthanded pitcher Xavier Meachem was added from the Beloit Sky Carp.

— Righthanded pitcher Will Schomberg was named the Southern League pitcher of the week, following his memorable performance last Friday in Biloxi. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning, finishing with a career-high seven innings pitched, allowing three hits in the seventh, but compiling 10 strikeouts in the game to match a career best.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Blue Wahoos 2025 Final Series

WHO: Columbus Clingstones vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Wednesday Through Sunday. Gametimes are at 6:05 p.m. through Saturday; a special 1:05 p.m. start for Sunday’s final game of the season.