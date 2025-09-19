Lots More Sunshine, Heat Ahead
September 19, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
