Hot, Slight Chance Of A Isolated Storm On Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.