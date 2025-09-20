Holmes County Defeats The Northview Chiefs (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs lost 25-12 during homecoming night to the Holmes County Blue Devils.

Both teams were 1-3 coming into Friday night’s contest in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

The loss dropped the Chiefs to 1-4 on the season. Up next, they have a bye week to prepare for an October 3 away game against the Baker Gators, who are currently undefeated with a 5-0 record.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.