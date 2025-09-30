Florida Minimum Wage Increases Today To $14 Per Hour

Florida minimum wage workers will see an increase as of today.

Effective September 30, the Florida minimum wage increased $1 to $14 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees is now $10.98, in addition to tips.

On November 3, 2020, Florida voters approved a state constitutional amendment to increase the state’s minimum wage by $1 each year until reaching $15.00 per hour on September 30, 2026.

Resuming in 2027, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually for inflation on September 30 of each year.