Florida Minimum Wage Increases Today To $14 Per Hour

September 30, 2025

Florida minimum wage workers will see an increase as of today.

Effective September 30, the Florida minimum wage increased $1 to $14 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees is now $10.98, in addition to tips.

On November 3, 2020, Florida voters approved a state constitutional amendment to increase the state’s minimum wage by $1 each year until reaching $15.00 per hour on September 30, 2026.

Resuming in 2027, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually for inflation on September 30 of each year.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 