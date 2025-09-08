Fire Destroys Home On West Roberts Road

Fire destroyed a home in the 1100 block of West Roberts Road, Monday afternoon.

The home was not believed to be occupied at the time of the fire about 1:40 p.m. It was heavily involved in fire when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

Our cameras were there as a garage wall buckled and fell around an Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighter. He did not appear to be injured and continued to fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.