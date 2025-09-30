Escambia Man Gets 40 Years For Attempted First Degree Murder

September 30, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison on attempted murder charge.

Circuit Judge Amy Brodersen sentenced Jakari Whetstone to 40 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of attempted first degree premeditated murder with a weapon and shooting at a building.

On July 31, 2024, the victim got in a physical altercation with a female neighbor. Shortly thereafter, the neighbor returned to the victim’s residence, this time with her boyfriend, identified as Jakari Whetstone. Whetstone then shot at the victim multiple times while the victim ran for shelter. Ultimately, shot the victim multiple times in the legs and then fled the scene with the female neighbor.

During trial, Assistant State Attorney Allison McKenzie argued that Whetstone “knew exactly what he was going to do before he even arrived at the victim’s house.”

Whetstone has a prior conviction for Attempted third degree Murder and Robbery Without a Weapon, both from Tallapoosa County, Alabama.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 