Escambia Felon Charged With Federal Drug And Firearm Offenses

An Escambia County felon has been charged with federal drug and firearm offences.

Marcel Kamill Mickles, 49, of Pensacola, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mickles is set for trial on November 3.

If convicted, Mickles faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment for the drug trafficking crime and up to 15 years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a consecutive five-year term with a maximum of life imprisonment.

The case was a joint investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.