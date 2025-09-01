Escambia County Unemployment Up Only Slightly

The Escambia County unemployment rate increased only slightly over the last month.

Escambia County and the Pensacola metro area education and health services sector added 1,000 jobs over the year in July 2025, FloridaCommerce announced. The Pensacola metro area added 200 jobs (+0.3%) in the private sector over the year in July 2025.

The area labor force was down 0.8% (-1,930) over the year in July 2025. The Escambia County unemployment rate increased to 4.5% in July 2025, up from 4.4% in June and 4.0% a year ago, according to the latest release from the state.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July 2025 and has been lower than the national rate for 57 consecutive months since November 2020.