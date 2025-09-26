Escambia County Approves Slightly Reduced Property Tax Increase

September 26, 2025

This week, the Escambia County Commission approved a nearly $885.5 million budget for the next fiscal year while approving a slightly lower property tax increase than was originally proposed.

The $868,481,713 budget is nearly $70 million, or 8.74% higher than last fiscal year’s $798,672,479 budget, but $47 million of that increase is from hospital MSBU pass-through funds that are not controlled by the county.

After discussion, the commission approved a slight decrease in the proposed 6.6165 mills rate to 6.6 mills that was proposed by District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry. The difference will amount to about $546,000 and will be made up from reserve funds rather than cutting programs or laying off employees.

The final adopted millage rates were a 6.6 mills countywide, 0.359 mills for the library system, and 0.685 for the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Municipal Services Taxing Unit.

Commissioners agreed that they will discuss more potential cost-cutting actions at future meetings, including potential reductions in $17.8 million in funding for community partners and the tax for the Escambia Children’s Trust, which may go back on the ballot next year.

The county has also approved a nearly doubled Fire MSBU — from $125.33 per dwelling unit to $226.78 — to boost firefighter pay and address potential new and improved fire stations.

