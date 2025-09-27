Down, But Never Out: Tate Aggies Stage Epic Second-Half Rally To Beat Navarre 29-26

September 27, 2025

The Tate Aggies charged back from a devastating first-half deficit to defeat the Navarre Raiders 29-26 Friday night in Navarre.

The Raiders stunned the Aggie faithful early, jumping out to a 13-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushing their advantage to 20-0 in the second. But the Aggies’ battle for the win picked up steam right before the half.

With 6:55 to go in the half, Ethan Pittman finally put Tate on the board, cutting the Navarre lead to 20-6. The comeback gained traction when a touchdown and two-point conversion from Tanner Clark with just 2:03 left in the second quarter slashed the score to a manageable 20-14 at halftime.

Tate needed just moments in the third quarter to take the lead, with Ladquarius Bradford finding the endzone for a 21-20 advantage. The Aggies sealed the game late in the third when Bradford delivered another touchdown, and a clutch two-point conversion from Clark extended the lead to 29-26. That score would hold, as both teams locked down defensively for a scoreless fourth quarter.

With the hard-fought district win, the Tate Aggies improved to 5-1 on the season. The Aggies are off next week and will host the Pace Patriots on October 10 in another critical district matchup.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

