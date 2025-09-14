Cottage Hill Man With Four Prior DUI Convictions Arrested For DUI By FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol charged a Cottage Hill man with four previous DUI convictions after finding him allegedly asleep behind the wheel on Pine Forest Road near Blue Angel Parkway.

Brian William Parsons, 47, was charged with DUI fourth or subsequent offense, refusal to submit to a DUI test after a license suspension, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.

According to an FHP report, a trooper found him stopped at a green light in a southbound lane of Pine Forest Road, slumped over the wheel. After the trooper woke him, he said he was tired after working all night. FHP said he refused to provide a breath sample.

In his vehicle, troopers located a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and an open can of Busch beer, according to an arrest report.

According to FHP, Parsons had two previous DUI convictions in Georgia, one in Wyoming and one in Escambia County, Florida, along with an Escambia County conviction for refusal to submit to a DUI test.

Parsons was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,500 bond.