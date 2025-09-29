Costco, Escambia County Still Negotiating Chemstrand Road Improvements

Escambia County and Costco are still negotiating terms for improvements to Chemstrand Road, which has not necessarily delayed the project.

On August 20, the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) granted approval for a new Costco store at the corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand roads. The construction will require traffic and road improvements (such as turn lanes) as directed by the Florida Department of Transportation on Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. Chemstrand is a county road.

A Florida law allows Escambia County to enter into an agreement with a private company, such as Costco, to make improvements to a public road and allows for potential payment from the county to the private company after a public hearing.

The Escambia County Commission previously approved scheduling a public hearing for October 2 to discuss an agreement to outline the terms under which Escambia County would reimburse Costco for improvements to Chemstrand Road.

County staff has requested that the October 2 public hearing be canceled to allow for further negotiation. The BOCC is expected to approve the cancelation at their October 2 meeting, for which a public notice was not advertised.