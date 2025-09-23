Century Approves Lower Tax Rate, $9.2 Million Budget

September 23, 2025

The Town of Century on Monday gave final approval to a $9.2 million budget for the next fiscal year and a property tax rate that is, by definition, a tax decrease.

The town council approved a tentative millage rate of .9204, the same rate that has been in place for several years.

That is 7.85% less than the rolled-back rate of .9988 mills, according to filed documents. The rolled-back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. While Century’s tax rate will hold steady, it is by definition a tax decrease as it is lower than the rolled-back rate.

Property tax is expected to generate $59,680 for the town budget.

The town council also approved a $9,203,199 FY 2025-26 budget.

Both the tentative budget and millage rate passed unanimously .

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 