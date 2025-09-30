Cantonment Sex Offender Charged With Felony Failure To Reregister

A Cantonment man has been charged with a felony sex offender registration violation.

Russell Alan Clanin, Jr., age 54 of 1404 Parker Road, was charged with felony failure to register every six months.

According to records, Clanin is a Florida-registered sexual offender that was convicted in 1992 of criminal sexual assault in Peoria, Illinois. He has been a registered sex offender in Florida since June 2020 and is required to reregister during his birth month of August and in February each year

Clanin remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,000.