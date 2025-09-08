$8 Million Project Ongoing To Upgrade Century Sewage Lift Stations And Treatment Plant

An $8 million wastewater improvement project is ongoing in Century, including $3.15 million for lift stations.

Lift stations are pumps that move sewage and wastewater to high elevations when gravity alone cannot achieve the necessary flow to a point such as the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Without functioning lift stations, sewage would back up into homes and businesses.

The total $8 million project, including $5.5 million for the treatment plant, is being funded on loan with 90% of the principal to be forgiven, leaving Century responsible for repaying just 10% of the total amount to the state’s revolving loan fund.

Mayor Ben Boutwell said critical infrastructure upgrades in Century went undone for years, and now the town is catching up and modernizing infrastructure including water and sewer.

“We are now taking care of what we have and preparing for the future for our citizens,” he said.

The project includes four lift stations located at:

West Highway 4 (pictured, just west of the community center)

Century Woods Apartments (at the rear of the complex)

Pond and Jefferson intersection

Century Correctional Institution

The lift station at Century Woods is completed. After completing the West Highway 4 location, crews will move to the lift station near the Pond and Jefferson intersection. Additional projects will be forthcoming to replace other lift stations around the town.

Pictured: Work on the Century lift station on West Highway 4 recently. NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.