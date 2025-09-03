‘Amazing News’ — Atmore Police Dept. Says Violent Gun Crime Down Over 46%

September 11, 2025

The Atmore Police Department on Wednesday said crimes involving weapons and violence are down this year to date when compared to last year.

Calling the statistic “amazing news,” APD said Wednesday that crimes with weapons and violence are down 46.43% from January 1, 2025, to September 10, 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024.

“This achievement is a direct result of the tireless efforts of our officers working day and night with strategic responses to keep our community safe,” Atmore Police said in a social media post. “We also want to commend our community as a whole for partnering with us in the fight against crime. Together, we are making Atmore a safer place for everyone.”

The department did not provide specific numbers by type of crime.

Pictured top: Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks listens to a citizen speak during a community meeting to seek solutions to violent gun crime in January 2025. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 