Wahoos Quieted By Columbus Pitching In Finale Defeat

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-59) ended their week and road series with a 8-1 defeat to the Columbus Clingstones (52-65).

Pensacola struck first in the top of the second inning. Facing Columbus righthander Brett Sears (W, 6-4), Blue Wahoos second baseman Gage Miller hit a leadoff solo home run to left field. The long ball was Miller’s first career Double-A homer.

Despite the early offense, Pensacola mustered nothing more against Sears, who worked 5.2 effective innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. The Clingstones responded offensively in the bottom of the second inning, tying the game on an RBI groundout from second baseman Cal Conley.

Columbus broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning against Pensacola starter Jacob Miller (L, 3-6). With a runner in scoring position and one out, an error in center field by Emaarion Boyd allowed Columbus shortstop Jim Jarvis to score from second base. Two batters later, first baseman E.J. Exposito singled home right fielder Ethan Workinger to give the Clingstones a 3-1 lead.

Columbus added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when designated hitter Geraldo Quintero and E.J. Exposito hit back-to-back RBI doubles. At the end of five innings, Columbus led 5-1.

The Clingstones tacked on additional scoring in the seventh and eighth innings. Columbus’ late offense and strong bullpen performance were more than enough to close out an 8-1 win and a 4-2 series victory over Pensacola.

With the defeat, Pensacola returns home 0.5 games ahead of the Clingstones and will be no more than 0.5 games ahead of Montgomery in the Southern League’s South Division after the conclusion of Sunday’s games. There are 19 games remaining in the regular season.

​​The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, August 26 when they begin a seven-game series versus the Chattanooga Lookouts.