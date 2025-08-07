Super Speeder: Man Charged In High Speed Chase That Ended In Crash Near Jim Allen Elementary

A high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon ended with a suspect crashing into a wooded area near Jim Allen Elementary School on Highway 95A. He was later booked into jail on multiple charges, including a violation of Florida’s new “super speeder” law that went into effect on July 1.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 29 near Nine Mile Road and attempted a traffic stop. FHP said the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Tavares Shaquille Amel Moses, started to slow before accelerating away from the trooper, reaching speeds of 96 mph on northbound Highway 29.

Moses veered onto Highway 95A and then lost control while attempting to pass another vehicle, crashing through a fence and into a wooded area where the vehicle overturned.

Troopers said Moses attempted to flee on foot and was tased by the trooper. He was tased a second time when he again tried to flee.

FHP said Moses received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, with bond set at $14,000.

The trooper was not injured.

Moses was charged with fleeing and eluding, fleeing and eluding with disregard for safety of others, driving without a license, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph (commonly known as Florida’s new “super speeder” law).

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.