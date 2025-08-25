State Office Of Public Counsel Vows To Fight ‘Unconscionable’ FPL Rate Increase Settlement

The Florida Office of Public Counsel, created by the legislature in 1974 to represent the people in utility matters, has objected to a proposed Flower Power & Light rate settlement, asserting that would increase FPL’s revenues by an “unconscionable” amount.

The proposed settlement scales back the increase FPL sought in a proposal filed in February.

As we reported last week, Florida Power & Light Company and 10 key stakeholder groups filed a comprehensive four-year rate settlement agreement with state regulators . The proposed agreement reduces FPL’s original revenue request by nearly one-third.

FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel called the settlement agreement a win for FPL customers.f

In a letter filed with the Florida Public Service Commission, Public Counsel Walt Trierweiler described the stakeholders that agreed to the settlement as a “minority coalition of very large customers” and said the “majority of FPL’s customers will see significantly increased” bills. FPL said the four-year settlement would result in increased revenues of $945 million in 2026 and $766 million in 2027, with additional amounts in 2028 for battery storage and solar projects.

The Office of Public Counsel said in the letter that the proposal would cumulatively increase FPL revenues by $6.753 billion through 2029.

“This is unconscionable,” the letter stated. “The self-interested ‘settling parties’ that crafted FPL’s minority proposal do not represent the vast majority of FPL’s customers and cannot make them pay excessive rates for the majority of FPL’s energy sales.”