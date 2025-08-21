FPL Rate Settlement Reduces Request By Nearly A Third, Keeping Northwest Florida Bills Almost Flat

Florida Power & Light Company and 10 key stakeholder groups filed a comprehensive four-year rate settlement agreement with state regulators on Wednesday. The agreement reduces FPL’s original revenue request by nearly one-third.

The agreement, which is subject to Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approval, cuts FPL’s four-year revenue request by approximately 30%, keeping Northwest Florida rates nearly flat for a couple of years.

“This settlement agreement is a win for all FPL customers and a win for Florida. It supports our ongoing commitment to meet the resiliency and reliability needs of our fast-growing state, while keeping customer bills well below the national average. We expect the typical 1,000-kWh Northwest Florida residential customer bill will remain relatively flat for the next two years. Even with the proposed increase, FPL customers would be paying lower bills next year than they were 20 years prior, when adjusted for inflation,” FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel said.

The settlement significantly scales back FPL’s initial rate request:

2026: Base rate revenue request reduced by 39%, from $1.545 billion to $945 million

2027: Base rate revenue request reduced by 17%, from $927 million to $766 million

Total savings: Base rate revenues about $2.9 billion less than originally requested over the four-year period

Beginning in 2027, FPL customers in NorthWest Florida will pay the same rates as the remainder of the state.



*Pending PSC approval of estimated solar and battery projects in January 2027, bill will move to $143.25.*