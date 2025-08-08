Salzman To Host Distribution Saturday With Backpacks, School Supplies And Food Boxes

August 8, 2025

Rep. Michelle Salzman, in collaboration with Farm Share and a coalition of community sponsors and partners, will host the food distribution and backpack giveaway on Saturday, August 9 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Items to be distributed while supplies last include a Farm Share food box, a backpack full of supplies and lunch boxes.

The drive-thru event will be at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, 6205 North W Street, from 7:30 a.m. until. Vehicles can begin lining up at 6 a.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 