Infant Bitten By Family Dog In Beulah, Airlifted To Hospital

An infant was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a family dog in Beulah Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Nine Mile Road.

The infant, reportedly about two weeks old, was transported by Escambia County EMS to the Beulah Fire Station and airlifted by LifeFlight to a local hospital as a “trauma alert”.

An update on the infant’s condition was not available. Escambia County Animal Welfare took the dog to the animal shelter on a rabies hold as is standard procedure. Officials said the dog was a pit bull mix.

File photo.