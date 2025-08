Escambia Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Sexual Battery Of A Child

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual battery of a child.

Tracy Edward Williams pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery by a person in familial authority. He was also designated a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge John Simon

Prosecutors said Williams admitted to sexually abusing a minor child in his custody over a period of several months in 2024.