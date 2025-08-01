Dortha Clinton

Dortha Clinton, age 95, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2025 at Homestead Assisted Living. She was born on March 29,1930 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Charlie and Josie Sherouse. She has been a resident of Pensacola for 72 years. She married Grady Clinton in Georgia on May 11, 1947.

Dortha worked at Monsanto, Ensley Elementary School and Barrineau Park School.

She went to nursing school to become an LPN and worked at Sacred Heart hospital until she retired.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and reached the status of Grand Matron.

She worked with the rainbow girls and chaperoned them on their outings. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and enjoyed helping organize the many fund-raising dinners. Her favorite thing to do was baking and reading her large collection of cookbooks from many areas. She and her husband were members of the Good Sam camping club and enjoyed camping in many states with their family. They were also members of a square dance group.

She is survived by her husband, Grady Clinton; children, Sandra (Kenneth) Kulpa, Teresa (Dennis) Reid, Charlotte (Paul) Schwartz; grandchildren, Angela (Chris)Pilcher, Melissa Reid, Jennifer (Rob) Davies, Christine (Aaron) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Savannah (Cade)Parker, Ryan Pilcher, Jordan Reid, Evelyn Davies, Ethan Davies; great-great-grandson, Landon Reid; and younger sister, Betty Gipson. Also, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Josie Sherouse; brothers, Clarence, Elbert and Marion Sherouse.

Visitation will be August 6 at 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel North prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Union Hill Cemetary on West Fairfield Drive.