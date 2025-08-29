Chance of Showers And Storm Friday And Saturday

August 29, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds with a 50 percent  chance of mostly afternoon showers and thunderstorm, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

