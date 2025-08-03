Atmore Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Attempted Murder In Brewton

An Atmore man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Brewton.

The Brewton Police Department charged 36-year-old Tylee Ikeem Brown with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The charges, according to BPD, are related to two separate shootings that occured in Brewton in December 2024.

Brown was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond.

Brewton Police have not released further details.