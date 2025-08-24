Archaeologists Turn Local Discoveries Into Children’s Book Series

Two University of West Florida archaeologists have transformed their passion for public outreach and historical storytelling into a new children’s book inspired by real archaeological discoveries made off the Florida coast. “Luna the Cat,” follows a feline protagonist on board a Spanish ship in the 1500s and is based on a real-life cat whose remains were uncovered at the site of the 1559 Emanuel Point shipwrecks excavated by UWF archaeologists.

Michael Thomin, assistant director of education and interpretation for the Florida Public Archaeology Network, and Nicole Grinnan, assistant director of the University of West Florida’s Archaeology Institute, decided to co-author the book after realizing that most archaeology books didn’t speak to the K-12 students in their children’s archaeology programs in the way they desired.

“Most titles were too focused on the archaeological process and lacked the heart of what makes a story engaging and relatable for kids,” Thomin said.

When Thomin and Grinnan learned of the discovery of cat bones found during excavations of the Emanuel Point I and Emanuel Point II shipwrecks — remnants of Tristán de Luna’s 1559 Spanish colonization attempt near present-day Pensacola – they knew they had a perfect new lens through which to write their own children’s book.

“By telling history through the eyes of an animal, we could connect with children in a way that felt emotionally compelling and accessible,” Grinnan said.

Although “Luna the Cat” is a fictional tale, its historical framework is grounded in real research from UWF’s Archaeology Institute and Department of Anthropology.

“All the major events in the book are based on real discoveries,” the authors explained. “This was only possible because of the extensive research conducted by faculty and students at the University of West Florida. The work of Dr. Roger Smith, Dr. John Worth and Dr. John Bratten, in particular, was instrumental in reconstructing the story of the 1559 settlement.”

Grinnan actually excavated portions of the shipwreck during her graduate work at UWF.

At its core, “Luna the Cat” introduces young readers to one of North America’s earliest colonial settlement attempts – decades before Jamestown in Virginia and years before St. Augustine on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“This is more than just a story about a cat,” they said. “At its heart, the book is about overcoming fear, building resilience and discovering inner strength in the face of adversity. We hope it sparks curiosity about the past and shows kids that archaeology is not just about digging — it’s about discovering human and animal stories that still matter today.”

Released in July 2025, the book has already earned praise from educators, parents and young readers alike.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Thomin and Grinnan said. “Kids have really connected with Luna’s emotional journey, and we were thrilled to see it ranked No. 1 for New Releases in Children’s U.S. State and Local History Books on Amazon.”

Fans of “Luna the Cat” will be excited to know that this is just the first book in the “Tales from the Trowel” series. Each book will be told from the perspective of a different animal whose remains were found during excavations at archaeological sites across Florida. Inspired by real archaeological discoveries, every book is grounded in authentic research but brought to life through imaginative, character-driven storytelling.

While Luna’s story is complete for now, the second book in the series is already in development. Co-authored by Thomin and UWF alumna Katherine Sims, the next installment will follow a donkey who helps build the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine during the 1600s. That title is expected to be released later this year.

“Luna the Cat” is currently available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and Kindle formats. Plans are underway to distribute the book through museum stores, libraries and independent bookstores. The authors are also scheduling signings at local libraries, museums and bookstores, and they plan to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Pensacola Humane Society — a cause close to their hearts.

“We may have written the book, but it stands on the shoulders of years of dedicated research and discovery right here at UWF,” Thomin and Grinnan said. “Our hope is that books like ‘Luna the Cat’ will not only spark a passion for history and archaeology in young readers but also help inspire the next generation of heritage stewards.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.