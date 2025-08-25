AAA: Florida Gas Prices Decline About 10 Cents In 10 Days

Florida gas prices have declined 20 cents in the past 10 days, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state average was $2.93 per gallon.

The average price per gallon on Sunday night was $2.80 in Escambia County. A low of $2.60 was available at a station on West Nine Mile, while the North Escambia low price of $2.74 was available on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

“Gas prices are moving lower as the unofficial end of the summer travel season approaches,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, there’s no guarantee this decline will hold through the holiday weekend. For almost a year, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10-20 cents. While that could happen this week, pump prices should remain lower than last year’s Labor Day levels.”

On Labor Day 2024, Florida gas prices averaged $3.30 per gallon. The state average hasn’t returned to that height ever since. During that time, oil prices were trading at around $70 per barrel. On Friday, the U.S. price for oil closed at $63.66 barrel.

File photo.