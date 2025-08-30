Final Day For Free Dog And Cat Adoptions From Escambia County Animal Welfare

Today is the final day the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will offer free adoptions for all dogs and cats one year or older

A $15 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

The adoption fee for pets younger than one year old will be $50 for puppies and $25 for kittens.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.