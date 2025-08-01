$1.8 Million Highway 4A Safety Improvement Project Approved

Escambia County has approved a $1.8 million roadway safety improvements project for Highway 4A from Byrneville to near Century.

The project will include widening existing 10-foot travel lanes to 11-foot-wide lanes with 1-2 foot shoulders.

“4A doesn’t have any shoulders,” area resident Mike Killam told the commission. “There’s a lot of school buses passing dump trucks up on 4A. If you do the math on there, there’s not a lot of distance between the two when they pass. One has got to get off the road, so it’s dangerous.”

“If you look at this road, it’s crumbling. It needs fixing. It’s just pothole, patches, patches. If it were a straight road, it would be better, but that got a lot of curves and it winds around,” he told the commissioner. “I’m here to plead with you to fix 4A.”

The planned roadway improvements include widening and overlaying the existing lanes. The project also includes the relocation of mailboxes, and the reinstallation of traffic signs to county specifications. The guardrails within the project limit will be upgraded to current Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) standards.

The project also includes minor drainage modifications to accommodate road widening, with work expected to begin in October.

The project limits are from Highway 4, at the traffic light near the Byrneville Community Center, and continuing for 3.5 miles, about a half-mile past Broomes Road.. The entire length of Highway 4A is about 6.7 miles to Highway 29 in Century.

The winning bidder for the project was C.W. Roberts Contracting at $1,807,973. The total project includes $807,973 transferred from Local Option Sales Tax Reserves.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.