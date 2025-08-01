$1.8 Million Highway 4A Safety Improvement Project Approved

August 12, 2025

Escambia County has approved a $1.8 million roadway safety improvements project for Highway 4A from Byrneville to near Century.

The project will include widening existing 10-foot travel lanes to 11-foot-wide lanes with 1-2 foot shoulders.

“4A doesn’t have any shoulders,” area resident Mike Killam told the commission. “There’s a lot of school buses passing dump trucks up on 4A. If you do the math on there, there’s not a lot of distance between the two when they pass. One has got to get off the road, so it’s dangerous.”

“If you look at this road, it’s crumbling. It needs fixing. It’s just pothole, patches, patches. If it were a straight road, it would be better, but that got a lot of curves and it winds around,” he told the commissioner. “I’m here to plead with you to fix 4A.”

The planned roadway improvements include widening and overlaying the existing lanes. The project also includes the relocation of mailboxes, and the reinstallation of traffic signs to county specifications. The guardrails within the project limit will be upgraded to current Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) standards.

The project also includes minor drainage modifications to accommodate road widening, with work expected to begin in October.

The project limits are from Highway 4, at the traffic light near the Byrneville Community Center, and continuing for 3.5 miles, about a half-mile past Broomes Road.. The entire length of Highway 4A is about 6.7 miles to Highway 29 in Century.

The winning bidder for the project was C.W. Roberts Contracting at $1,807,973. The total project includes $807,973 transferred from Local Option Sales Tax Reserves.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 