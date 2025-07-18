West Quintette Road Scheduled To Close Today, Remain Closed About Seven Weeks

Weather permitting, about 950 feet of West Quintette Road is scheduled to be closed on Friday, according to Escambia County.

West Quintette will be closed from Dukes Drive to Highway 95A for storm drainage improvements.

The road is expected to reopen by Saturday, September 6.

The recommended detour includes Highway 95A, St. Matthews Lane, and Quintette Lane.

Residents, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

It’s part of a $2.5 million project that has been underway since late March on Stacey Road. The purpose of this project is to replace the undersized drainage infrastructure from the northwest corner of Stacey Road and Quintette Road to the outfall approximately three quarters of a mile south on the east side of Stacey Road.

The project will replace the existing system with approximately 350 feet of 4-foot x 10-foot box culvert, and will include the installation of 100 feet of a 10-foot-wide paved concrete ditch upstream of the existing system,

reconstruction of three quarters of a mile of Stacey Road and the milling and resurfacing of the intersection of Stacey Road and Quintette Road, and the regrading of the existing downstream ditch.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.