State Warns That Subscription Scams Are On The Rise – Don’t Take The Bait

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is warning consumers to be on high alert for a growing wave of email subscription scams. Cybercriminals are targeting Floridians with phishing emails posing as legitimate streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and others, all in an attempt to steal personal information and credit card numbers.

“These scams look real — but they’re designed to trick you into taking the bait and handing over sensitive information,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “We want Floridians to recognize the red flags and protect themselves before they click.”

The fraudulent emails often mimic the branding of popular subscription services and will use scare tactics, such as claiming your account has been locked or payment has failed. The goal: get you to click a malicious link or share your financial information.

FDACS offers these tips to help spot a phishing scam before it’s too late:

Check the sender’s email address. Scammers often use addresses that look official but aren’t. If it doesn’t come from the service’s verified domain — like @netflix.com — don’t trust it.

Consumers who believe they’ve received a scam email or have been targeted by a phishing scheme can report it to the FDACS Division of Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA