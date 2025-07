Pedestrian Injured In Molino Hit And Run

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Molino.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Suncrest Lane, just off Sunshine Hill Road. The adult victim was later airlifted to a Pensacola hospital.

Further details, including a possible vehicle description, were not available as the Florida Highway Patrol continues its investigation.

