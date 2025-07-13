NWE 12U All-Stars Bag Groceries for Regional Tournament Trip
The Northwest Escambia 12U All-Star Baseball team bagged groceries at the Davisville Piggly Wiggly for about eight hours Saturday
They worked to raise funds for a trip later this week to the Southwest Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in West Monroe, Louisiana.
The NWE athletes could still use help with travel expenses; donations are also being accepted via Venmo @NWEbaseball.
