NWE 12U All-Stars Bag Groceries for Regional Tournament Trip

The Northwest Escambia 12U All-Star Baseball team bagged groceries at the Davisville Piggly Wiggly for about eight hours Saturday

They worked to raise funds for a trip later this week to the Southwest Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in West Monroe, Louisiana.

The NWE athletes could still use help with travel expenses; donations are also being accepted via Venmo @NWEbaseball.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.