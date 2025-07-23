Man Accidently Shoots Himself Near Walnut Hill, ECSO Says

July 23, 2025

A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself early Wednesday morning near Walnut Hill.

The man told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office he was walking through the woods on his property in the 5000 block of Sandy Hollow Road when his AK-47 accidentally discharged, resulting in a serious leg injury.

He sought treatment at Atmore Community Hospital shortly before 4 a.m. An update on his condition was not available.

