Escambia Westgate Staffer Selected To Attend Legislative Summit In Washington

An Escambia Westgate staff member has been selected to attend the Special Education Legislative Summit 2025 later this month in Washington.

Lucy Waters is an instructional behavioral assistant at Westgate. She is currently enrolled in the ParaToTeacher scholarship program through UWF, which is designed to remove financial barriers for paraprofessionals who want to earn a degree in exceptional student education.

As part of the program, Waters was selected to attend the summit in the nation’s capital from July 13-16. She will have many opportunities to speak with different legislators about the importance of funding for Exceptional Education. Waters said she is excited to go and “carry the voices of all my colleagues and students to the people that make changes happen.”

