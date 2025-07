Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Firearm Charges

An Escambia County man was indicted on federal firearms charges.

Jason Wayne Coleman, 41, was indicted in federal court for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Coleman faces a maximum of 15 years’ imprisonment for each count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.