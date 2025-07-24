Escambia County Woman Faces Federal Charges For A Fraudulent Tax Return Scheme

July 24, 2025

An Escambia County woman faces federal charges for a fraudulent tax return scheme.

Khristine Harper, 41, was indicted in federal court for 20 counts of aiding or assisting in preparation of false tax return and one count of identity theft.

If convicted, she faces up to 65 years’ imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 