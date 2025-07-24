Escambia County Woman Faces Federal Charges For A Fraudulent Tax Return Scheme

Khristine Harper, 41, was indicted in federal court for 20 counts of aiding or assisting in preparation of false tax return and one count of identity theft.

If convicted, she faces up to 65 years’ imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.