Escambia Communications Deputy Chief Graduates From FSU Leadership Program

Escambia County Emergency Communications Deputy Chief Mark Carter recently graduated from the Florida State University Certified Public Manager program.

The FSU Certified Public Manager program is a nationally-recognized leadership development program for public managers and supervisors. It features 31 days of classroom instruction, complemented by homework assignments and open-book exams. Typically, the program involves eight four-day courses, scheduled every two to three months, allowing most students to complete it within 18 to 24 months.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.