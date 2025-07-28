Escambia (AL) Sheriff Attends Halt Fentanyl Act Bill Signing At The White House

Escambia County (Alabama) Sheriff Heath Jackson was one of four sheriffs from across the nation that attended the Halt Fentanyl Act bill signing at the White House recently.

“It was an honor to watch the president sign the bill, which will strengthen the penalties for those who distribute this poison in America,” Jackson said. “It was also an honor to represent Escambia County and the great State of Alabama.”

The legislation, according to Trump, is “delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers and criminals, and the cartels”—and is just one of the many historic actions the Trump Administration has taken to end the carnage wrought by foreign drug cartels in our communities.”

Other sheriffs invited to attend the ceremony were from South Dakota, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Pictured: Escambia County (Alabama) Sheriff Heath Jackson attended the Halt Fentanyl Act bill signing. In the top photo, Jackson is seen in the front row just to the right of Trump, third from the right in the photo below, and in the far left in the front row of the third photo below. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.