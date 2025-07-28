Escambia (AL) Sheriff Attends Halt Fentanyl Act Bill Signing At The White House

July 28, 2025

Escambia County (Alabama) Sheriff Heath Jackson was one of four sheriffs from across the nation that attended the Halt Fentanyl Act bill signing at the White House recently.

“It was an honor to watch the president sign the bill, which will strengthen the penalties for those who distribute this poison in America,” Jackson said. “It was also an honor to represent Escambia County and the great State of Alabama.”

The legislation, according to Trump, is “delivering another defeat for the savage drug smugglers and criminals, and the cartels”—and is just one of the many historic actions the Trump Administration has taken to end the carnage wrought by foreign drug cartels in our communities.”

Other sheriffs invited to attend the ceremony were from South Dakota, New Jersey, and Ohio.

Pictured: Escambia County (Alabama) Sheriff Heath Jackson attended the Halt Fentanyl Act bill signing. In the top photo, Jackson is seen in the front row just to the right of Trump, third from the right in the photo below, and in the far left in the front row of the third photo below. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 