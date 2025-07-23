ECSO: Man’s Drunken Claim Of Machete Attack During Drug Deal Is Nonsense

July 23, 2025

A man claimed he was attacked by someone with a machete during a drug deal early Tuesday morning, claiming it occurred at Planet Fitness in Escambia County, but deputies aren’t so sure it ever happened.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Planet Fitness in the 5900 block of Mobile Highway about 3 a.m.. The alleged victim, who was not a member of the gym, had stopped there to use the phone. Deputies found him with laceration to the face.

“The victim, who was very intoxicated, reported that he tried to buy drugs at a home in the surrounding area. The victim’s account of the events seems nonsensical,” the sheriff’s office said. “He claims to have been beaten up and that a machete that the suspects used caused the injury to his face, but due to a lack of witnesses, the injury and his account are inconsistent with reality.”

Deputies said the man would not tell them where the incident and the “attempted drug transaction” occurred or provide a description of any suspects.

