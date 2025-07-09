David Earl Weng

David Earl Weng, 87, of Molino, Florida, passed away on July 4, 2025. He was born on August 13, 1937 in Hillsboro, North Dakota to Ragnar and Matilda Weng.

David was a great man. He was dearly loved by his family and never met a stranger. David loved his country; so much so that he gave 30 years of his life to the Navy as an aviation mechanic. He was a man of many talents. He loved carpentry, woodworking, horses, and most animals, but most of all, he loved his wife and family.

David was preceded in death by his father, Ragnar Weng; mother, Mathilda Bierrman Weng; and his sister, Marie Jalbert.

David is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Imigean T. Weng; children, Ray Tinch (Margie), Cynthia Banister (Ralph), Dana Rausch (Joanne), Gary Weng (Tanya), and Russell Weng (Barbara); grandchildren, Sarah Tinch, Matthew Tinch (Jessica), Audra Lyons (Steven), Cody Banister, Kari Tyree (Mike), Aaron Rausch, Tyler Weng (Kaitlyn), David Weng (Luis); 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Donald Weng, Richard Weng, and Robert Weng.

Funeral Services will be at Faith Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory North in Cantonment, Florida on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home for the visitation.