Clutch Hitting Carries Wahoos To 8-1 Win Over Clingstones

July 12, 2025

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their third game in a row on Friday night, beating the Columbus Clingstones 8-1 thanks to a series of clutch hits.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning against Clingstones lefty Riley Frey (L, 0-1) in his Double-A debut, Cody Morissette dropped down a two-out bunt single to keep the inning alive. After Johnny Olmstead drew a walk, Nathan Martorella hit an RBI single to tie the game. Josh Zamora and Jake Thompson followed with RBI doubles, and Ryan Ignoffo laced an RBI single to complete a five-run rally.

Ike Buxton had his best start of the season for the Blue Wahoos, allowing only one run over 4.0 innings, and Evan Fitterer (W, 5-4) turned in 4.0 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to take the Pensacola lead late into the game.
Tony Bullard added a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Blue Wahoos an 8-1 lead, and Will Kempner worked a scoreless ninth to lock down the win.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos are now a league-best 10-5 in the second half and, at 44-40, are four games above .500 for the first time since they were 23-19 on May 22.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Saturday. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:00 CT on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Written by William Reynolds 

 