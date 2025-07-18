Christopher James Corbitt

Christopher James Corbitt, age 45, born in Mobile, AL and a resident of Rabun died Thursday, July 17, 2025 at his residence. He was a Police Captain for Atmore Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Michelle Hadley Corbitt of Rabun; his children, Dylan Lee (Taylor) Brunson, Justin Issac (Emily) Brunson and Braylon James Corbitt all of Rabun; his mother, Kay Charmaine Williams of Nokomis, AL; his father, James Thomas Corbitt of Bay Minette, AL; two brothers, Mika Sean (Krista) Corbitt of Bay Minette, AL and Gabriel Heath (Ashlee) Williams of Nokomis, AL and one sister, Charmaine (David) Paul of Nokomis, AL.

He was preceded in death by a son, Casten Michael Corbitt.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 21, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bay Minette with Reverends David and Chris Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Guy’s Chapel Methodist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 21, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service at First Baptist Church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Springhill Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Pilots for Christ, P.O. Box 707, Monroeville, AL 36461 or to Gound Angles of Houston, 1306 Briar Bayou Road, Houston, TX 77077.