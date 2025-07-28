Century Changes Land Development Code To Allow For New ATM

July 28, 2025

Earlier this year, the Town of Century modified its parking requirements, allowing the construction of an ATM in the parking lot of the local grocery store.

The space allocated for the PenAir ATM in the Food Giant parking lot on North Century Boulevard would have reduced the number of available parking spaces below the land use code requirements for the store.

In an ordinance passed in March, the town reduced the number of required parking spaces for a food store from five to four per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area. The ordinance also reduced the number of mandatory spaces for general businesses by one per 1,000 square feet. Other parking requirements for commercial establishments were not changed under the land use ordinances. Current parking requirements are pictured below (click to enlarge),

A similar PenAir ATM was recently constructed in the parking lot of the Cantonment Marketplace shopping center and the Winn-Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment.\

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

