Cantonment Man Charged In Family Disturbance

July 22, 2025

A Cantonment man is facing felony charges after a family disturbance.

Edward Wickham, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a person subject to a domestic violence injunction. As of Monday, he remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $17,500.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance call after the relative reported Wickham pulled a knife and threatened to stab her.

According to the arrest report, the victim stated that Wickham had been displaying aggressive behavior due to continued drug use. She recounted an incident where, after she called him for dinner, he became enraged, grabbed her face with both hands, and shook her. She then entered his room to retrieve a TV remote she believed he had taken, at which point he allegedly produced a switchblade knife, pointed it at her, and threatened to stab her, causing her to fear for her safety. She then told him she was calling the sheriff’s office, and he left the residence.

Deputies located Wickham in the area and placed him under arrest. According to the ECSO report, a search of his backpack revealed an unloaded silver revolver.  Deputies said Wickham stated he was aggravating everyone all day and denied stealing the remote. He claimed he grabbed a Gerber multi-tool, not a knife, to protect himself and did not open it or display a blade. He did not provide a reason for possessing the firearm.

According to the ECSO, Wickham has an active permanent domestic violence injunction, including firearm possession, that was served on him in 2015.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 