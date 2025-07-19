Atmore Police Captain Passes Away

An Atmore Police Department captain is being remembered as a dedicated public servant, father and husband.

Captain Christopher James Corbitt passed away Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 45.

He began his law enforcement career in 2004 with the Alabama Department of Corrections, where he served honorably for 12 years. In 2016, he joined the Atmore Police Department, where he remained a dedicated and respected member of our agency until his passing.

“His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and all who had the honor of working alongside him,” Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said.

Corbitt is survived by his wife, his children, parents, and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bay Minette. Burial will follow at Guy’s Chapel Methodist Cemetery. For the complete obituary, click here.

“Rest easy, Captain. We have the watch from here,” Brooks added.