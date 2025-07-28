AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Up Slightly Over Last Week

July 28, 2025

Despite a week of price swings, Florida gas prices continually reflect a long-running trend of relative stability. According to AAA, the state average dropped 8 cents early last week, surged by 13 cents midweek, and then slipped another 3 cents through the weekend.

By Sunday, the state average stood at $3.10 per gallon, marking a slight 2-cent increase from the week before. Prices remain 10 cents higher than a month ago but are still 31 cents lower than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $2.89. In Pensacola, prices were as low as $2.71 at the warehouse clubs. In North Escambia, a low of $2.72 was available Sunday at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Since September, Florida pump prices have consistently moved within a 31-cent window, ranging from $2.92 to a peak of $3.23. This yearlong pattern parallels trends in the oil market, which has traded within a steady range for the past five weeks.

“While gas prices may shift from week to week, overall they tend to follow a relatively steady pattern,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As long as oil prices remain stable, drivers can expect pump prices to stay within their current range.”

