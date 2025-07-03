Tax Collector’s MILO Serves 30 People In Century On Thursday

Thirty people took advantage of the chance to do business with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office during a one-day event in Century on Thursday.

Those 30 people completed 41 title or registration transactions and 16 driver’s license transactions, amounting to multiple transactions, such as tags or titles, per person.

The Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services from Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. From driver’s license renewals and replacements to titles and registrations, MILO can handle most vehicle-related services except written and driving tests. The portable office also offers property tax, business tax receipt, and other tax collector services.

MILO will return to the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on Thursday, August 14.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.