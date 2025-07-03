Tax Collector’s MILO Serves 30 People In Century On Thursday

July 18, 2025

Thirty people took advantage of the chance to do business with the Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office during a one-day event in Century on Thursday.

Those 30 people completed 41 title or registration transactions and 16 driver’s license transactions, amounting to multiple transactions, such as tags or titles, per person.

The Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services from Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. From driver’s license renewals and replacements to titles and registrations, MILO can handle most vehicle-related services except written and driving tests. The portable office also offers property tax, business tax receipt, and other tax collector services.

MILO will return to the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on Thursday, August 14.

Comments

2 Responses to “Tax Collector’s MILO Serves 30 People In Century On Thursday”

  1. Beegee on July 18th, 2025 2:42 am

    Also thank you to the lady that handed me my number!!
    And the other lady,too,for the friendly smiles!!

  2. Beegee on July 18th, 2025 2:37 am

    I used them for the first time yesterday and had a wonderful
    experience!!!! It is so nice to have MILO come to the north end!!!!
    It was absolutely the best experience I have ever had renewing my
    driver’s license!! The two employees that I met were very nice and efficient,
    helpful and courteous!! Thank you both,Chase and Kathy for making my
    experience a pleasurable joy!!!!
    Barbara G. Ryals





